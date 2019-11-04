Lady Gaga Takes On Another Big Role In Gucci Murder Movie

Lady Gaga will be starring in an upcoming movie that tells the story about the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty.

Directed by Ridley Scott, Gaga will be playing as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. The film follows Reggiani’s revenge towards her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, after she was abandoned for a younger woman, in 1985. She served 18 years in prison and was dubbed the Black Widow, according to Variety.

The Gucci murder story is based on the book by Sara Gay Forden “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.”

Gaga’s first movie, “A Star Is Born,” was a huge hit, which earned her a best actress nomination and winning an Oscar for writing the hit song “Shallow” for the film.