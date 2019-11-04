Connect with us

Entertainment

Lady Gaga Takes On Another Big Role In Gucci Murder Movie

It’s a Bad Romance…

Published

12 hours ago

on

Advertisement

GETTY IMAGES

Lady Gaga will be starring in an upcoming movie that tells the story about the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty.

Directed by Ridley Scott, Gaga will be playing as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. The film follows Reggiani’s revenge towards her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, after she was abandoned for a younger woman, in 1985. She served 18 years in prison and was dubbed the Black Widow, according to Variety.

Advertisement

REX FEATURES

The Gucci murder story is based on the book by Sara Gay Forden “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.”

Gaga’s first movie, “A Star Is Born,” was a huge hit, which earned her a best actress nomination and winning an Oscar for writing the hit song “Shallow” for the film.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment7 hours ago

What’s Coming to Netflix in November

November is quickly proving to be a good time to Netflix and chill.
Entertainment9 hours ago

Four New Characters Are Reportedly Joining ‘Stranger Things 4’!

As production almost starts!
Entertainment12 hours ago

Demi Lovato Gives Fans Updates On New Music And Acting!

Demi is back stronger than ever!
Entertainment12 hours ago

Lady Gaga Takes On Another Big Role In Gucci Murder Movie

It’s a Bad Romance…
Entertainment13 hours ago

John Legend Hilariously Sings Off Key While Performing Drunk On Stage

John, is that really you?
Advertisement
Advertisement