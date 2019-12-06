Music
Lady Gaga Wants ‘Babies’ In The Next Decade!
Which should we go crazy for babies? or Makeup line?
Lady Gaga has open up about when she’s having babies, and its sooner than you think!
The “Shalow SInger made the revelation when she collaborated with Youtube MakeUp sensation Nikki Tutorials. Gaga is promoting her new makeup line, telling makeup artist Nikkie de Jager she definitely has babies on the brain. Though she didnt reveal exactly when she plans on having little Gaga’s running around but when she plans on having Little Monsters of her own, she said she’d like to start a family in the next decade.
“More music, not retiring any time soon… all kinds of different music,” Gaga said when asked about her 10-year plan. “I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams.”
Check the video down below:
