Lana Condor Admits Stalking David Beckham At The Supermarket

And got caught!

4 hours ago

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020

Stars can be fans too!

Lana Condor has revealed to her fans that she once stalked professional football player – David Beckham.

Theplace/GQ

On Monday, 12 February, the To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star shared the awkward moment on The Late Late Show with host James Corden. The 22 year-old, who happens to be a fan of Beckham, admitted to stalking the football star six years ago all “throughout the produce” section at a supermarket in Whole Foods,

Though her subtle ways, didn’t seem so subtle after all – The 44 year- old caught her in the act and asked if she wanted a photo.

Watch as she shares her story after being asked by Corden “When did you first realize that your life has changed and the people are recognizing you… Do you enjoy those experiences?”

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is out today (12 feb.) on Netflix!

