Lashana Lynch Is The New 007
That was unexpected!
It is official, 007 has a new bond in town- Lashana Lynch.
The British actress, who starred in Captain Marvel as Maria Rambeau, is taking over Daniel Craig as the next lead of the British spy franchise. Lynch is set to appear in the upcoming Bond 25 film, and her character will take on Craig’s Bond as the next 007.
In the upcoming movie, viewers will supposedly see the character go into retirement, prompting M to appoint a successor to the 007 code name. The film, will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga of True Detective Fame.
The Bond 25 film will hit theaters on April 8, 2020.
What do you think of the new cast? Let us know in the comments!
