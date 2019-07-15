Connect with us
alt_img>

Entertainment

Lashana Lynch Is The New 007

That was unexpected!

Published

10 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for Lashana Lynch

Via Goss.ie

It is official, 007 has a new bond in town- Lashana Lynch.

The British actress, who starred in Captain Marvel as Maria Rambeau, is taking over Daniel Craig as the next lead of the British spy franchise. Lynch is set to appear in the upcoming Bond 25 film, and her character will take on Craig’s Bond as the next 007.

Advertisement

Image result for Lashana Lynch

Via MovieWeb

In the upcoming movie, viewers will supposedly see the character go into retirement, prompting M to appoint a successor to the 007 code name. The film, will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga of True Detective Fame.

The Bond 25 film will hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

What do you think of the new cast? Let us know in the comments!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#GVF20193 hours ago

The Local Acts You Can Catch Performing At Good Vibes Festival 2019

From Yuna, Sonaone to Midnight Fusic and more!
Entertainment6 hours ago

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” Collected another $45 million In Two Weeks

There is just no way that a Marvel movie wont succeed!
Entertainment7 hours ago

Clever Dad Record Son’s Adorable Voice For Waze Instructions

Too cute to handle!
Entertainment8 hours ago

Shows Like “Stranger Things” You Should Make Your Next Binge

Let the binge fest begin!
Entertainment10 hours ago

Lashana Lynch Is The New 007

That was unexpected!
Advertisement
Advertisement