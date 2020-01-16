Connect with us
LCW Will Be The First Malaysian Athlete To Have A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds HK

By Says – Sadho Ram

Published

4 hours ago

on

 Lee Chong Wei Official/Facebook

Datuk Lee Chong Wei (LCW) will be the first Malaysian athlete to have a wax figure displayed at the famous Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

The Madame Tussauds museum in Hong Kong announced that the wax figure of the former national badminton champion is its way of paying homage to the superstar athlete’s impact on the sport.

Lee, who retired in 2019, was ranked the world’s top badminton player for a record 349 weeks and was also recently appointed as Malaysia’s chef de mission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He sat through a six-hour detailing session for the wax figure

The museum said that throughout the six-hour sitting session, Lee Chong Wei provided full cooperation and from time to time, he joked around to lighten up the atmosphere.

When asked what delighted him the most during the sitting, Lee Chong Wei shared that he was impressed at how the team “recorded details so meticulously, including the colour of my hair and eyes!”

Lee Chong Wei Official/Facebook

The former BWF Super Series Masters winner also took to his Facebook page to share the news with his fans saying, “I’m extremely honoured and grateful to be representing Malaysia. I hope that my wax figure will inspire more Malaysians to showcase their talent on the global stage.”

