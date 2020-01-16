LCW Will Be The First Malaysian Athlete To Have A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds HK

The museum said that throughout the six-hour sitting session, Lee Chong Wei provided full cooperation and from time to time, he joked around to lighten up the atmosphere.

When asked what delighted him the most during the sitting, Lee Chong Wei shared that he was impressed at how the team “recorded details so meticulously, including the colour of my hair and eyes!”

Lee Chong Wei Official/Facebook

The former BWF Super Series Masters winner also took to his Facebook page to share the news with his fans saying, “I’m extremely honoured and grateful to be representing Malaysia. I hope that my wax figure will inspire more Malaysians to showcase their talent on the global stage.”