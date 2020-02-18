Social News
Lee Chong Wei Just Won Valentine’s Day With Instagram Post About His Wife
Lee Chong Win!
Instagram @leechongweiofficial
Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei has done it again – giving us all the feels with his latest Instagram post for his wife
On Valentine’s Day, 14 February, Lee took to Instagram to share side-by-side photos of him and his wife, Datin Wong Mew Choo, playing badminton over the years.
“There is a Chinese saying that goes, ‘Love birds who love each other will tend to look more like each other as time passed (sic) by’. I did not believe [it] till I saw these photos,” he wrote.
“We do have the same badminton ‘pattern’. Of course, I don’t want to look like her, she is far too beautiful for me.”
Instagram @leechongweiofficial
Continue reading here!
