Lee Chong Wei Just Won Valentine’s Day With Instagram Post About His Wife

Lee Chong Win!

Published

2 hours ago

on

Image from Instagram @leechongweiofficial Instagram @leechongweiofficial

Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei has done it again – giving us all the feels with his latest Instagram post for his wife

On Valentine’s Day, 14 February, Lee took to Instagram to share side-by-side photos of him and his wife, Datin Wong Mew Choo, playing badminton over the years.

“There is a Chinese saying that goes, ‘Love birds who love each other will tend to look more like each other as time passed (sic) by’. I did not believe [it] till I saw these photos,” he wrote.

“We do have the same badminton ‘pattern’. Of course, I don’t want to look like her, she is far too beautiful for me.”

The couple have been married since November 2012. Instagram @leechongweiofficial

The national hero shared that during their courtship, he would joke about needing to win international titles or she would never “accept his face”

