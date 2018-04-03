Legendary Datuk Ramli Ibrahim Receive India’s Padma Shri Award!

What an honor!

Datuk Ramli Ibrahim, Malaysia’s well-known, legendary, choreographer and a dancer of Indian classical dance was honored with India’s Padma Shri Award!

BERNAMA Photo

Dressed in a black Baju Melayu and a songkok, Ramli received the one of the country’s top civilian honors from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Presidential Palace, New Delhi.

The award recognizes the 65 year old’s, career of 40 years as a classical Oddisi dancer and trainer, hos Bharatanatyam performances and setting up of the Sutra Dance Theatre here, in Malaysia.

Padmaawards

He told Bernama, “The award is a boost to Sutra Foundation. There will be the responsibility of rising up to the expectation of people who think that this award brings automatic success. I hope the award will help to foster more bilateral cultural links between Malaysia and India”.

“What is even more important is that our initiatives are not motivated by political or economic agendas but for the love of Indian arts”.

The Padma Shri award, the fourth highest civilian honour in Indian is given every year to people for their distinguished services in different fields such as arts, public affairs and sports.

Source: NST