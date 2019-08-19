Let Your Music Speak at GM10 Rockstar 2019 Competition

Bring out the star in you with GM10 RockStar 2019 Competition — the battle of the band music! Excited already? Gather all your bandmates and sing away!

The competition is to be run over two rounds; first and final.

In the First Round:

The band must upload a one minute video consisting of one (1) original cover of GM Klang Theme Song in FB or IG with the hashtag #GM10RockStar2019.

Note: Every band is allowed to submit more than 1 video of GM Klang Theme Song in FB or IG with the hashtag #GM10RockStar2019. The original cover of GM Klang Theme Song should be a recomposed version of the existing theme song.

Submit your band’s video from 10:00 am on 15th August 2019, until 10:00 am on 15th October 2019 to the band’s respective social media (Facebook or Instagram).

Advertisement

In the Final Round:

10 best bands need to play one (1) of GM Klang Theme Song and one (1) any cover song during the final competition.

Note: The original cover of GM Klang Theme Song and cover song should be a recomposed version of any existing song.

10 best bands will be selected to battle it out at the final round for GeMpaKarnival. The champion will walk away with cash prizes up to RM5000!

The first runner up will be rewarded with RM3000, while the second runner up will go with RM2000!

GM Klang will also be giving away 7 Consolation Prizes to 7 creative and lucky winners with RM500 each!

So, if you think that you got what it takes and want to show off your creative sides, join this contest now and stand a chance to win yourself cash prizes! For more information on the competition, visit our official website GM Klang Wholesale City Malaysia, Facebook page and Instagram @gmklang now!