Entertainment
Liam Hemsworth Introduces New Model Girlfriend To His Parents!
New couple alert?!
DailyMail
New couple alert? Liam Hemsworth and Australian model Gabriella Brooks are sparking major romance rumors!
Daily Mail
While the actor, who split from wife Miley Cyrus earlier this year, was supposedly linked to up and coming actress Maddison Brown, but hold your horses, it appears he’s moved on with someone new. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Hemsworth, 29, can be seen introducing Australian model Brooks, 21, to his parents.
Daily Mail
Gabriella Brooks was previously linked to The 1975’s Matt Healy, though she hasn’t appeared on his Instagram in months and vice verca.
It’s been four months since Hemsworth and Cyrus announced their break up.
Showbizzcheatsheet
And the rest is history.
Recent Posts
Liam Hemsworth Introduces New Model Girlfriend To His Parents!
New couple alert?!
Say Goodbye To Your Diet ‘Cos McD Just Rolled Out McShaker Twister Fries And New Desserts
By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
New Taman Tasik Titiwangsa Has Already Been Vandalised
By Says - Tamara Jayne
‘You’ Season 2 Has A New Official Trailer That Will Give You Major Nightmares
Creepyyy is an understatement!
The Craziest Celeb Feuds Of 2019!
Talk about dramaaaa