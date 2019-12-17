Liam Hemsworth Introduces New Model Girlfriend To His Parents!

DailyMail

New couple alert? Liam Hemsworth and Australian model Gabriella Brooks are sparking major romance rumors!

While the actor, who split from wife Miley Cyrus earlier this year, was supposedly linked to up and coming actress Maddison Brown, but hold your horses, it appears he’s moved on with someone new. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Hemsworth, 29, can be seen introducing Australian model Brooks, 21, to his parents.

Gabriella Brooks was previously linked to The 1975’s Matt Healy, though she hasn’t appeared on his Instagram in months and vice verca.

It’s been four months since Hemsworth and Cyrus announced their break up.

