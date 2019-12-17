Connect with us

Entertainment

Liam Hemsworth Introduces New Model Girlfriend To His Parents!

New couple alert?!

Published

12 hours ago

on

Advertisement

New girlfriend? Liam Hemsworth (centre) has sparked rumours of a romance with model Gabriella Brooks (left), after introducing her to his parents Craig and Leonie (right) in Byron Bay over the weekendDailyMail

New couple alert? Liam Hemsworth and Australian model Gabriella Brooks are sparking major romance rumors!

Mum and dad, meet Gabriella! The 21-year-old stunner appeared to hit it off with the 29-year-old actor's mother and father as the group got to know each other over a family lunch, last Friday. Gabriella greeted his mum Leonie with a warm embrace after being introduced to the Hemsworth matriachDaily Mail

While the actor, who split from wife Miley Cyrus earlier this year, was supposedly linked to up and coming actress Maddison Brown, but hold your horses, it appears he’s moved on with someone new. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Hemsworth, 29, can be seen introducing Australian model Brooks, 21, to his parents.

Home for the holidays! Liam first greeted mother Leonie with a big hug as they enjoyed a pre-Christmas family catch up in northern New South WalesDaily Mail

Gabriella Brooks was previously linked to The 1975’s Matt Healy, though she hasn’t appeared on his Instagram in months and vice verca.

It’s been four months since Hemsworth and Cyrus announced their break up.

Image result for miley cyrus liam hemsworthShowbizzcheatsheet

And the rest is history.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment12 hours ago

Liam Hemsworth Introduces New Model Girlfriend To His Parents!

New couple alert?!
Entertainment14 hours ago

Say Goodbye To Your Diet ‘Cos McD Just Rolled Out McShaker Twister Fries And New Desserts

By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
Entertainment15 hours ago

New Taman Tasik Titiwangsa Has Already Been Vandalised

By Says - Tamara Jayne
Entertainment16 hours ago

‘You’ Season 2 Has A New Official Trailer That Will Give You Major Nightmares

Creepyyy is an understatement!
Entertainment1 day ago

The Craziest Celeb Feuds Of 2019!

Talk about dramaaaa
Advertisement
Advertisement