Liam Payne Gets Steamy In Cheeky Photoshoot

Via wonderlandmagazine

**Viewer discretion is advised. 16 and above only**- Don’t say we didn’t warn ya!

Liam Payne has got us jaw dropping in his latest photo. The “Strip That Down” singer literally stripped for an impromptu photo shoot on Wednesday.

In the photo, the artist seats himself on the photographer’s chair while giving the camera a sultry gaze. With no clothes covering the singer, fans were able to see Liam’s sculpted muscles and tattoos.

Some people had compared his photo to Kate Moss, who took a similar snapshot with the same photographer some time ago. Pleased by the comparison the One Direction singer later retweeted the side-by-side photos.

The star is slowly building his empire in the fashion industry, with his latest collaboration being with Hugo Boss.