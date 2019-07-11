Connect with us
alt_img>

Entertainment

Liam Payne Gets Steamy In Cheeky Photoshoot

For 16 and above only!

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for liam payne

Via wonderlandmagazine

**Viewer discretion is advised. 16 and above only**- Don’t say we didn’t warn ya!

Liam Payne has got us jaw dropping in his latest photo. The “Strip That Down” singer literally  stripped for an impromptu photo shoot on Wednesday.

In the photo, the artist seats himself on the photographer’s chair while giving the camera a sultry gaze. With no clothes covering the singer, fans were able to see Liam’s sculpted muscles and tattoos.

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement

get of my chair @liampayne 😀 #berlin #comingsoon

A post shared by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on

Some people had compared his photo to Kate Moss, who took a similar snapshot with the same photographer some time ago. Pleased by the comparison the One Direction singer later retweeted the side-by-side photos.

The star is slowly building his empire in the fashion industry, with his latest collaboration being with Hugo Boss.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment2 hours ago

Woman Pranks Husband By Booking Him A Hello Kitty Themed Room In Melaka

Sneaky sneaky!
Music3 hours ago

Taylor Swift Tops Forbes 2019 Highest Paid Celebrities

Click to find out the Top 25 2019 list of the world's highest paid celebrities!
Entertainment4 hours ago

Liam Payne Gets Steamy In Cheeky Photoshoot

For 16 and above only!
#NewMusicFlyday5 hours ago

Beyonce Is Lifting Our “Spirit” With New Song From ‘The Lion King’

Grace us queen...
Music23 hours ago

Billie Eilish And Justin Bieber Are Collaborating On A Remix Of ‘Bad Guy’

This is the collab we've been waiting for!
Advertisement
Advertisement