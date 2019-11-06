Liam Payne Gives Harsh New Details About Zayn Leaving One Direction

Liam Payne is baring it all on the cover of GQ Hype, and skin isn’t all that the former One Direction star revealed during the recent interview. The 26-year-old also spilled the tea about the not-so-cool way his former bandmate Zayn Malik decided to leave the group, divulging new details about his “sordid” and sudden departure in 2015.

“I think with Zayn’s particular exit and the way he chose to go, we haven’t really heard from him since he left,” he admitted. “He didn’t even say goodbye, if I am being honest. It was a really sordid scenario, from our side certainly. A bit strange. It’s difficult.”

But that wasn’t the only tough pill to swallow.



Advertisement

“We had our differences throughout the whole experience with some things. I still think about some stuff that was said and done that now I would do differently, but then that’s all part of growing up,” he said. “Being in One Direction was such a schoolyard mentality somehow – the One Direction University, I call it. Everyone has stuff they’ve said at parties they wished they hadn’t but, for us, the difference was that it was all happening in front of the world.”

This isn’t the first time the singer has spoken candidly about his time with 1D. In fact, just a couple weeks ago he admitted staying in the group “would have killed” him and last month opened up about feuding with Louis Tomlinson during the boyband’s early days.

However, despite it all, Tomlinson think he and his bandmates will reunite some day. To him, it’s “inevitable.”