Lil Bub Dead: Famous Internet Cat Passes Away

Amazingscience.news

Lil Bub, one of the internet’s most beloved cats, has passed away.

The adorable feline passed away at the age of eight after suffering from a “persistent and aggressive bone infection.” However, despite her illness, her death still comes as a shock to Bridavsky and his family since they “weren’t expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning.”

Read the sad post here, get ready to bawl your eyes out.

Lil Bub, who was born with few other genetic abnormalities including feline dwarfism and osteoporosis, became a social media sensation in 2011 and her fame rocketed with book deals, her own web series and even a record deal.

RIP Lil Bub.