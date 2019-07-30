Lil Nas X Makes History ‘As Old Town Road’ Is The Longest Running No.1 Single Of All Time

Lil Nas X made history on Monday, when his megahit “Old Town Road” remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus completed its 17th week straight topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart! The record officially makes the song the longest running No. 1 single of all time, beating out Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day,” which topped the charts for 16 weeks in 1995-1996, as well as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” (Remix) featuring Justin Bieber, which tied the record in 2017.

The rapper celebrated the occasion with a thoughtful Instagram documenting the steps it took for his track to become the sensation it is today in a series of photos.

Billy Ray Cyrus also issued a statement about the achievement. “17 is my new favorite number! 17 weeks No. 1 Single ‘Old Town Road.’

Since dropping the viral track, Lil Nas X has recruited several stars for other remixes of the song, including BTS’ RM. This year has been memorable for personal reasons too.