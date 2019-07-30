Music
Lil Nas X Makes History ‘As Old Town Road’ Is The Longest Running No.1 Single Of All Time
Congratulations Lil Nas X!
Lil Nas X made history on Monday, when his megahit “Old Town Road” remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus completed its 17th week straight topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart! The record officially makes the song the longest running No. 1 single of all time, beating out Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day,” which topped the charts for 16 weeks in 1995-1996, as well as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” (Remix) featuring Justin Bieber, which tied the record in 2017.
The rapper celebrated the occasion with a thoughtful Instagram documenting the steps it took for his track to become the sensation it is today in a series of photos.
View this post on Instagram
last year in october 🎃 , as a struggling artist 🤦🏾♂️starting to lose faith in what i could be, i went looking for beats on youtube👨🏾💻. i remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats🥁😞trying to find the right one for me🤔. when suddenly i came across a country-trap 👨🏾🌾🏚sounding masterpiece🤩. i immediately knew i would make something special out of it🤯💭⚡️! my sister👩🏽 told me i had little time left ⏳before i had to leave her house 🏠 after being there for months📆 promoting my music🎶 online 🤳🏾and not helping🤷🏾♂️ her out much. i was so upset 😔! i used it as motivation for the song🎼! i jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner 🚶🏾♂️ cowboy🤠 needing to 🏃🏾run away from it all🎭! I went out 👟👟 on my sister’s back porch 😶 and listened to the beat 🎧OVER 🔄& OVER 🔄& OVER🔄!! then it came to me😳!! in my best singing voice😮 i sung🎶 “YEAHHH IM GONNA TAKE MY HORSE🐎 TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD 🛣 IM GONNA RIDEEEE TIL I CANT NO MORE 😔😔” I LOVED IT ALREADY! i started to work on it👨🏾🎨 👉🏾EVERY SINGLE DAY👈🏾. it needed to be funny🤣, it needed to be catchy🤗🎵, it needed to be hip hop 🗣🔥, it needed to be country🐴🍺, & it needed to be short👌🏾!! by the time i was finished 😅 setting it up 💁🏾♂️ i was out of my sister’s crib🏡 and at my brothers 👨🏾🦱 place. on ☃️🌬december 2️⃣nd i went into the studio 🎤🎤🎼 & recorded OLD TOWN ROAD🐎🤩✨ & put it out the exact same 🗓day!! did i know it would become the longest running number 1️⃣ song of all time? 🤔NO! ‼️ but i am so thankful🙏🏾 that this blessing ✨ has been placed upon me🤠. this song has changed my life🤩🤩🤩 and the way i see the world🌎🌍around me🙋🏾♂️ in less than a year📈. thank you to every single person☝️ who has been apart of this journey🌄. as i said😯 before, it’s just the beginning! 🖤🤠🐎⚡️
Billy Ray Cyrus also issued a statement about the achievement. “17 is my new favorite number! 17 weeks No. 1 Single ‘Old Town Road.’
Since dropping the viral track, Lil Nas X has recruited several stars for other remixes of the song, including BTS’ RM. This year has been memorable for personal reasons too.
