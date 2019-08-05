Connect with us

Lili Reinhart Shares Birthday Love Poem for Cole Sprouse After Split Rumours

Via PEOPLE

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s love is stronger than ever.

On Saturday, the actress took to social media to post a love poem for her beloved boyfriend and Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse for his 27th birthday, just over a week after slamming their break up rumours.

“I tried to find a poem that I could send to you / Because my words were failing me,” the actress wrote on her instagram, under the photo she took of Cole, smoking and sitting at a table. “But I searched and found nothing that did you justice / All of these love poems can’t get it right / No one else’s words could ever fit / They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you.”

The actress ended the caption with “sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse.”

The 22 year old also trolled her BF by posting on her IG Story a photo of him with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse, while at a “Five Feet Apart” film premiere back in March. Cole is seen cropped into half and barely seen in the photo, with a “Happy birthday baby” wrote by Lili.

Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart Premiere, Lili Reinhart, Instagram

Via Enews

These two lovebirds are just too cute! Happy birthday Cole Sprouse!

 

Source: Enews

