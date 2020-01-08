#Exclusive
Lin Shaye’s Real-Life Ghost Encounters!
Lin Shaye shares her personal paranormal experiences
Hafiz from Fly’s AM Mayhem speaks to Nicolas Pesce & Lin Shaye from #TheGrudge about the movie plus their real-life ghost encounters! The Grudge is out in cinemas on 2nd January 2020!
