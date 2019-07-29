Connect with us

"Lion King" Nears $1 Billion Globally On it's Way to Join Studio Releases "Avengers: Endgame"

Can you feel the love tonight?!

Disney's "The Lion King" remains box office royalty, generating another $142 million at the international box office.

Director Jon Favreau's hyperrealistic remake of the animated classic is already the fifth-biggest global release of the year with $963 million to date.  "The Lion King" well on its way to joining fellow studio releases "Avengers: Endgame," "Captain Marvel" and "Aladdin" in the elusive billion-dollar club. Overseas, it's had the strongest showing in China with $114 million, along with the United Kingdom with $45 million, Brazil with $42 million and France with $40 million. "The Lion King" opens in Japan on Aug. 9 and Italy on Aug. 21.

Meanwhile, Sony's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" continued scaling box office charts, collecting $21 million from 67 overseas territories. During the week, it became the first "Spider-Man" movie to cross $1 billion globally.

Falling not far behind is Disney's "Toy Story 4," which picked up $19.4 million from 40 foreign markets for an international tally of $522 million. The animated adventure has now pocketed $917 million globally.

 

