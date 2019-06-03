List Of Movies Out This June!

Get your popcorn ready, June’s got a lot of movies coming your way.

Hollywood is throwing its blockbuster movies left and right, and sometimes its hard to catch it when there’s way too many options! In order to keep you in check, we’ve listed a few movies coming out this June, so you won’t miss out!

X-Men Dark Phoenix

X-Men lovers you don’t want to miss this!

Release date: 6 June 2019.

Rocketman

If you enjoyed Bohemian Rhapsody, then this is one movie you need to watch!

Release date: 27th June 2019

Yesterday

What’s a world without the Beatles? This movie is a must watch as it will question what life would be like without the iconic legends.

Release date: 27th June 2019

Child’s Play

Every kids nightmare is back to haunt us once again! Just watching the trailer gives us chills

Release date: 20th June 2019

Toy Story 4

If you can’t take the scary stuff, Toy Story will keep you nice and fuzzy with their heart warming movie.

Release date: 20th June 2019

Men In Black International

The Men in suits are back! This time with a whole new twist. If you’ve grown up to love this movie, then this should be a must watch on your list!

Release date: 13th June 2019