Listen To Meghan Trainor’s Mashup To Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”

Can Meghan Trainor and Billie Eilish collab already?

9 hours ago

A Meghan Trainor and Billie Eilish mashup, anyone?

On Wednesday  (8 January) Meghan Trainor came on the BBC Radio for an interview and blew the hosts (and fans) minds with her rendition of her  song “All About That Bass” and Billie Eilish’s ” Bad Guy.”

During the interview, the 26 year- old pop star was asked to play a mashup game Called “Your lyrics Different  Song.” One song in particular, was an instrumental from the  18 year- old’s chart-topping track.

She sang her lyrics over Eilish’s hit song, and the outcome? “That messes with my mind” 🤯 said the radio host. Seriously, its sooo good, that fans are now asking for it to be a single.

Watch as Trainor brings magic to the two songs.

And fans have spoken;

Can Meghan Trainor and Billie Eilish collab already?

