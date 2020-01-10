Listen To Meghan Trainor’s Mashup To Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”

A Meghan Trainor and Billie Eilish mashup, anyone?

On Wednesday (8 January) Meghan Trainor came on the BBC Radio for an interview and blew the hosts (and fans) minds with her rendition of her song “All About That Bass” and Billie Eilish’s ” Bad Guy.”

During the interview, the 26 year- old pop star was asked to play a mashup game Called “Your lyrics Different Song.” One song in particular, was an instrumental from the 18 year- old’s chart-topping track.

She sang her lyrics over Eilish’s hit song, and the outcome? “That messes with my mind” 🤯 said the radio host. Seriously, its sooo good, that fans are now asking for it to be a single.

Watch as Trainor brings magic to the two songs.

"That messes with my mind" 🤯@Meghan_Trainor sang 'All About That Bass' to the tune of 'Bad Guy' by @billieeilish and she absolutely smashed it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d7SXW6KuHq Advertisement — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) January 8, 2020

And fans have spoken;

OMG we need a studio version ASAP pic.twitter.com/Xu08qtcqQb — Arthy (@ArthyLeon) January 9, 2020

I didn’t even know until now that I needed that. — Peppa THEE Pig (@johnny_p0110) January 9, 2020

Can Meghan Trainor and Billie Eilish collab already?