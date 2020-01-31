Listen To Yuna, Dua Lipa, Louis Tomlinson And More Artists News Songs Out Now

Is it me, or the month has gone by really fast?!

As we step into the weekend, here’s all the latest songs out on #NMF, throughout January!

YUNA – Creep

Yuna creates her own spin of TLS’s iconic song ‘Creep’. The cover is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the groups chart-rocking 1994 single. The exclusive track is also a collaboration with Amazon Music.

Dua Lipa – Physical

Dua Lipa’s third single is here, ahead of the release of her sophomore album ‘Future Nostalgia’.

According to the singer the latest track is an ’80s inspired and “quite Flashdance-y.” “It’s fun, you can dance to it. It’s definitely my craziest of high energy songs,” she said.

Louis Tomlinson – Walls

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has finally debut his latest album ‘Walls’. In the 12-track album, Tomlinson openly shares the story of his life and hardships, from falling in love to losing his mom and younger sister.

Meghan Trainor – Nice to Meet Ya (ft. Nicki Minaj)

Meghan Trainor drops her latest track with ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ featuring none other than R&B Rapper, Nicki Minaj. Following the joint track, Trainor’s third studio album ‘Treat Myself’, is also out on the same day(31 Jan.)

More songs that recently came out;

Cosmo’s Midnight – Down for You Ft. RUEL

H.E.R. – Sometimes

Elley Duhe – LOVE ME HARD

Gentle Bones – Why Do We?

SUPER JUNIOR – ‘2YA2YAO!’