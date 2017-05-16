Little Boy Cries at Kimi Raikkonen’s Retirement; Gets His Dream Come True!

The 2017 Spanish Grand Prix may not impact Kimi Raikkonen as much, but for one young fan, it was a memory that will last a lifetime.

Raikkonen was the unlucky victim of the very first turn left squeeze when he got nudged by Valterri Bottas into Max Verstappen’s car. That forced Raikkonen to retire from the race.

Now all eyes should have been on Raikkonen, as he climbed from his from his car, but Formula Management’s world feed, used by F1 broadcasters around; picked up something so devastating that your heart will probably hurt too…

LAP 1/66: Agony for Kimi (and one of his young fans) 😢 RAI is out after damaging front left of his car #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Zjwrx6bJGU — Formula 1 (@F1) May 14, 2017

It showed a heartbroken, distraught young boy, decked out in Ferrari gear with his mother, in tears in the grandstand.

Thomas Danel, a six year old from Amiens in France, was utterly disappointed and sad that his hero had been forced out of the race.

But thankfully, quick-thinking Formula One officials were watching the television feed and contacted Ferrari before dispatching staff to the grandstand to invite the boy and his parents to the Formula One paddock.

The smiles just keep getting bigger and bigger… Nice one, Kimi 👏 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Ywqru5IFlX — Formula 1 (@F1) May 14, 2017

Thomas Danel’s dreams were about to come true! He got to meet Raikkonen – nicknamed “The Ice Man” – who gave him a very special souvenir… another Ferrari cap and a photo of his idol!

After meeting Raikkonen, Danel then joined Ferrari as the team celebrated underneath the podium as Sebastian Vettel picked up his trophy for finishing second.

Thomas’ trip to Ferrari became a big hit on social media, with many praising F1’s new owners for bringing a fan into the pit lane to meet one of his heroes.

Bonus Point; The family later told Sky Sports F1, that they are lifelong Ferrari fans – and even have a cat called Schumie -what?!

