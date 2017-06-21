Little Girl’s “How Far I’ll Go” Has the Internet Feeling All Kinds of Feels!

This little girl is everyone jamming to their favorite song in the car or in the shower! But Sophia Urquiko sang her heart out in front of a huge crowd during her preschool graduation performance. In fact, she was “feeling” the song so much that it caught the attention of the audiences. It got even better, when her mother, Michelle Neshin, shared the video on the internet and everyone instantly just fell in love with her.

According to her mother Michelle, the 4-year-old was supposed to perform a “mellow rendition of Moana‘s ‘How Far I’ll Go’” alongside her classmates at graduation, but I guess she missed the memo!

“When I first saw her from the audience, I was a mixture of absolutely surprised and proud,” her mom shares. “(Because) as the smallest and youngest one of her graduating class she had the confidence to get up there in front of an auditorium full of people and really be herself.”

Sophia is definitely going places. Watch her incredible performance below :-