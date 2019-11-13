Connect with us

Entertainment

‘Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Movie Finds Its Prince Eric

Could this finally be our Prince Eric?!

Published

5 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Related image

Jonah Hauer-King will soon be a part of the “Little Mermaid” world.

Related image

The newcomer has been tapped to play Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of the animated classic.

Image result for Jonah Hauer-King

At one point, Harry Styles was is in early talks for the role, but ended up passing, as well as singer Shawn Mendes was in the pool of talents considered. Hauer-King has had two screen tests, with the most recent occurring on Nov. 9 in London with director Rob Marshall.

Advertisement

Related image

Halle Bailey will portray Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy will play her evil aunt Ursula. Javier Bardem is King Triton and Daveed Diggs has been tapped to portray Sebastian.

Image result for Jonah Hauer-King and hailey bailey

Hauer-King is a relative newcomer with past credits including the TV miniseries “Little Women” and “Howard’s End” as well as Sony’s “A Dog’s Way Home.” He also has the Blumhouse coming-of-age pic “Once Upon a Time in Staten Island.”

Image result for Jonah Hauer-King and hailey bailey

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment1 hour ago

‘Friends’ Reunion Special In The Works AtHBO Max & Fans Couldn’t Be Any Happier

We're crying tears of joy!
Entertainment2 hours ago

John Legend Officially Named ‘People’s Sexiest Man Alive For 2019

Gongrats Legend!
Entertainment4 hours ago

Take A Look At The Before And After Trailer For ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’

The latest trailer is a major game changer, and now a must see!
Entertainment5 hours ago

‘Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Movie Finds Its Prince Eric

Could this finally be our Prince Eric?!
Entertainment6 hours ago

Ricky Gervais Will Be Hosting The 2020 Golden Globes One Last Time

This marks his fifth time hosting the annual award show!
Advertisement
Advertisement