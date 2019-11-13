Entertainment
‘Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Movie Finds Its Prince Eric
Could this finally be our Prince Eric?!
Jonah Hauer-King will soon be a part of the “Little Mermaid” world.
The newcomer has been tapped to play Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of the animated classic.
At one point, Harry Styles was is in early talks for the role, but ended up passing, as well as singer Shawn Mendes was in the pool of talents considered. Hauer-King has had two screen tests, with the most recent occurring on Nov. 9 in London with director Rob Marshall.
Halle Bailey will portray Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy will play her evil aunt Ursula. Javier Bardem is King Triton and Daveed Diggs has been tapped to portray Sebastian.
Hauer-King is a relative newcomer with past credits including the TV miniseries “Little Women” and “Howard’s End” as well as Sony’s “A Dog’s Way Home.” He also has the Blumhouse coming-of-age pic “Once Upon a Time in Staten Island.”
