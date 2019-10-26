Lizzie McGuire Revival Is Bringing Back Lizzie’s Fam Bam!

Lizzie McGuire’s fam will officially be joining her in NYC!

Disney announced today that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas will all be returning alongside Hilary Duff for the Lizzie McGuire revival that Disney+ announced back in August. They even released a pic of the family reunion for the first table read, and if you started to cry a little upon seeing it, you are not alone. (If you also gasped at Jake Thomas’s current look, you are also not alone.) He’s all grown up!

Todd played Jo, Lizzie’s mom, while Carradine played her dad Sam, and Thomas played annoying little brother/occasional life-ruiner Matt, and they’re all back to probably continue to lovingly embarrasse Lizzie even at 30 years old.

Original show creator Terri Minksy is also back to tell the story of Lizzie, about to turn 30, who seemingly has it all—her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment—but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, in a statement. “

Lizzie McGuire will be going into production soon and will arrive on Disney+ sometime next year. Disney+ launches on November 12.