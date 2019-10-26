Connect with us

Entertainment

Lizzie McGuire Revival Is Bringing Back Lizzie’s Fam Bam!

Lizzie is officially back!

Published

9 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Lizzie McGuire’s fam will officially be joining her in NYC!

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement

🤯 we are standing in what will soon be the McGuire living room. What’s up fam. We doin this #lizziemcguire #disneyplus

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Disney announced today that Hallie ToddRobert Carradine, and Jake Thomas will all be returning alongside Hilary Duff for the Lizzie McGuire revival that Disney+ announced back in August. They even released a pic of the family reunion for the first table read, and if you started to cry a little upon seeing it, you are not alone. (If you also gasped at Jake Thomas’s current look, you are also not alone.) He’s all grown up!

Todd played Jo, Lizzie’s mom, while Carradine played her dad Sam, and Thomas played annoying little brother/occasional life-ruiner Matt, and they’re all back to probably continue to lovingly embarrasse Lizzie even at 30 years old.

Original show creator Terri Minksy is also back to tell the story of Lizzie, about to turn 30, who seemingly has it all—her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment—but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

Image result for lizzie mcguire scenes

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, in a statement. “

Related image

Lizzie McGuire will be going into production soon and will arrive on Disney+ sometime next year. Disney+ launches on November 12.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment9 hours ago

Lizzie McGuire Revival Is Bringing Back Lizzie’s Fam Bam!

Lizzie is officially back!
#NewMusicFlyday1 day ago

Colplay Is Back With New Single ‘Orphans’, And More Music from Louis Tomlinson And Liam Payne For #NMF

This Week's hottest hits out only at #NMF
Entertainment1 day ago

Justin Bieber To Play “Cupid” In Upcoming Film!

Justin Bieber the love doctor!
Music2 days ago

Billie Eilish Has Been Named One Of The Most Dangerous Celebrities To Search For Online

She might give your computer a virus?!
#NewMusicFlyday2 days ago

3 Reasons Why Selena Gomez’s New Song Is About Justin Bieber

It's time to walk down memory lane!
Advertisement
Advertisement