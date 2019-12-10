Connect with us

Music

Lizzo's Latest MV Got Us Feeling "Good As Hell"

This might get you feeling good in an instant!

Published

10 hours ago

on

YouTube

On Monday 9 dec., Lizzo dropped her latest official music video for the hit tune “Good As Hell”

The uplifting song narrates four teens lives, that are dealing with insecurities and situations of their own and needs some Lizzo vibe to keep the spirit high.

“Good As Hell” is part of the singer’s Grammy-nominated album Cuz I Love You. The” singer is nominated for 8 Grammy nominations for 2020, which include Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Song of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Watch the latest MV of “Good As Hell”” right here.

