Entertainment
llaollao Is Rolling Out A New Froyo Flavour For 1 Day Only And It’s As Black As My Soul
By Says – Arisha Rozaidee
For the first time ever, llaollao Malaysia is rolling out a new frozen yoghurt flavour
On Thursday, 21 November, they shared a mysterious poster on their Facebook page along with the caption, “Darkness is coming.”
llaollao fans would know that this is really big news as the brand has never introduced any new flavours for its frozen yoghurt before.
It will be available for one day only, in conjunction with Black Friday
You can get this limited edition treat this Friday, 29 November. It will be available at all llaollao outlets across Malaysia!
