Connect with us

Entertainment

llaollao Is Rolling Out A New Froyo Flavour For 1 Day Only And It’s As Black As My Soul

By Says – Arisha Rozaidee

Published

8 hours ago

on

Advertisement

For the first time ever, llaollao Malaysia is rolling out a new frozen yoghurt flavour

On Thursday, 21 November, they shared a mysterious poster on their Facebook page along with the caption, “Darkness is coming.”

Advertisement

llaollao fans would know that this is really big news as the brand has never introduced any new flavours for its frozen yoghurt before.

It will be available for one day only, in conjunction with Black Friday

You can get this limited edition treat this Friday, 29 November. It will be available at all llaollao outlets across Malaysia!

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment8 hours ago

llaollao Is Rolling Out A New Froyo Flavour For 1 Day Only And It’s As Black As My Soul

By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
Music11 hours ago

Selena Gomez Debuts New Tattoo After AMA’S Performance!

New song = New ink!
Entertainment12 hours ago

A School In India Has 52 Pairs Of Twins Who Have Made Pranking Their Teachers A Hobby

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Entertainment13 hours ago

Watch: Tom Hiddleston Shares Awkward Audition For Thor

Tom's reaction to the audition tape was priceless.
Entertainment1 day ago

Nak Masuk Singapura Dengan Kenderaan Sendiri? Ini Tips & Langkah Penting Korang Kena Tahu

By Oh Bulan! - Shira
Advertisement
Advertisement