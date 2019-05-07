Looks To Love From The Met Gala

Here are our top favourite looks from The Met Gala 2019, themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Jared Leto got us taking a second look! Having his head as an accessory definitely completed the look! (Pun intended)

Via Instagram

The King of FA-SHION Billy Porter, knows how to make an entrance. We’re loving it!

Via Instagram

This medieval-inspired turquoise and lilac beaded cape on Florence, got us feeling dreamy.

Via Instagram

Loving the head ensemble on Gemma Chan!

Via Instagram

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner looking like the real power couple!

Via Instagram

We sure have eyes on you Ezra Miller.

Via Instagram

Cardi B is flourishing in high fashion. The girl can wear anything and look amazing!

Via Instagram

Don’t worry Katy Perry, we can definitely see you from afar.

Via Instagram

And last but not least, our favourite look of the night would obviously go to Lady Gaga! The Oscar winner not only wore one costume during her appearance, but gave the crowd four different looks!

Via Instagram

We are LIVING for Lady Gaga stripping through four #MetGala outfits https://t.co/qMUvhtlSCM pic.twitter.com/OjEBv07mBW — Mashable (@mashable) May 7, 2019

Via Twitter

Which looks were your favourite? Let us know!