Entertainment
Looks To Love From The Met Gala
2019’s theme ‘CAMP’ is all about being extra!
Here are our top favourite looks from The Met Gala 2019, themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”
Jared Leto got us taking a second look! Having his head as an accessory definitely completed the look! (Pun intended)
Via Instagram
The King of FA-SHION Billy Porter, knows how to make an entrance. We’re loving it!
Via Instagram
This medieval-inspired turquoise and lilac beaded cape on Florence, got us feeling dreamy.
Via Instagram
Loving the head ensemble on Gemma Chan!
Via Instagram
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner looking like the real power couple!
Via Instagram
We sure have eyes on you Ezra Miller.
Via Instagram
Cardi B is flourishing in high fashion. The girl can wear anything and look amazing!
Via Instagram
Don’t worry Katy Perry, we can definitely see you from afar.
Via Instagram
And last but not least, our favourite look of the night would obviously go to Lady Gaga! The Oscar winner not only wore one costume during her appearance, but gave the crowd four different looks!
Via Instagram
We are LIVING for Lady Gaga stripping through four #MetGala outfits https://t.co/qMUvhtlSCM pic.twitter.com/OjEBv07mBW
— Mashable (@mashable) May 7, 2019
Via Twitter
Which looks were your favourite? Let us know!
Recent Posts
8 Interesting Details You May Have Missed From “Game Of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 4
Contains spoilers.
New “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Trailer Reveals Multiverse And More
This is definitely a huge Phase 4 tease!
A Minute with Ruel
How many questions can international singer Ruel answer in a minute?
Looks To Love From The Met Gala
2019's theme 'CAMP' is all about being extra!
One Direction Will Inevitably Reunite Says Louis Tomlinson
There is hope after all!