Looks To Love From The Met Gala

2019’s theme ‘CAMP’ is all about being extra!

Published

17 hours ago

on

Here are our top favourite looks from The Met Gala 2019, themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Jared Leto got us taking a second look! Having his head as an accessory definitely completed the look! (Pun intended)

The King of FA-SHION Billy Porter, knows how to make an entrance. We’re loving it!

This medieval-inspired turquoise and lilac beaded cape on Florence, got us feeling dreamy.

Loving the head ensemble on Gemma Chan!

Gemma Chan #MetGala 2019

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner looking like the real power couple!

@joejonas #MetGala 2019 💛

We sure have eyes on you Ezra Miller.

Cardi B is flourishing in high fashion. The girl can wear anything and look amazing!

#CardiB #MetGala 2019 💛

Don’t worry Katy Perry, we can definitely see you from afar.

@katyperry at tonight’s #MetGala 2019

And last but not least, our favourite look of the night would obviously go to Lady Gaga! The Oscar winner not only wore one costume during her appearance, but gave the crowd four different looks!

Wow!!!! #LadyGaga #MetGala 2019

Which looks were your favourite? Let us know!

Looks To Love From The Met Gala

