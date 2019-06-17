Lorde Confirms Third Album Is On The Way

Lorde has announced that she will be releasing her upcoming third album.

Over the weekend, Lorde posted on Instagram Story celebrating the second anniversary of her sophomore album release, Melodrama, while also updating on new music.

On her Instagram story she reflected on the record and revealed that her third album is “in the oven.”

“Apparently Melodrama came out two years ago today,” Lorde reflects. “Want to say thank you for how you took that record and made it your own. Swells my damn heart thinking about your love for it and your willingness to go there with me and to dance the way we did together. The day it came out i did a jigsaw puzzle all day in my hotel room in NY. I felt so emptied, i didn’t really know yet that you make a record and get filled up, and then releasing it empties you…and slowly fills you up again. I was such a baby making that work, lots of emotions and learning so much all the time.”

“Feels like I’ve grown a lot since then i’ve been to antarctica, i have a dog now and a cat and i can bake bread and cook dinner and keep plants alive etc. It’s a good life you’ve given me. Thankyou thankyou. Third one in the oven.”

.@Lorde updates fans on her life and new album in celebration of 2 years of ‘Melodrama’: “Third one in the oven.” pic.twitter.com/NOK8M0RsBj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 16, 2019

However Lorde has not released the date of her new album.