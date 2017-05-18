Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens to Co-Host the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Ludacris is set to host the 2017 Billboard Music Awards for the fourth consecutive year! Except this year, he’s been paired to co-host the big night with Vanessa Hudgens, who is replacing last year’s co-host, Ciara.

Vanessa took to Instagram to celebrate the exciting news saying, “I’m so unbelievably excited to host the @BBMAs this year with @Ludacris!”

I'm so unbelievably excited to host the @BBMAs this year with @Ludacris! The party starts LIVE May 21 at 8e/5p on ABC. #BBMAs A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 12, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Can’t wait to see how these two will host the Billboard Music Awards, considering they’ve never met each other before!

Will there be sparks? Hope so!

The Billboard Music Awards is set to take place on May 21st.