Malaysia Announces Animal Welfare Act 2015

The Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772) spells out a range of guidelines from cage size requirements right up to hefty penalties of offenses and even neglect.

If found guilty, a person can be fined a maximum of RM100,000 or three years’ imprisonment, or both.

The guidelines have been introduced following number of high profile animal abuse cases that have occurred.

Some of the animal abuse cases that have triggered the nation included dogs with nails lodged in their heads, a kitten photographed in a jar and stray dogs found dead from being poisoned.

“Under this Act, those who are found guilty of abusing the animals – either by kicking or pouring hot water on them, will be fined a minimum of RM20,000 and court action,” said Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.