Malaysia Clinches Gold and Creates History

Kevin Yeap and Heidi Gan made Malaysia proud as they clinched the gold medals for the men’s and women’s 10km open water swimming at Putrajaya Lake.

However, the good news doesn’t stop there.

Kevin has officially created history being the first Malaysian to win gold medals in two different disciplines in swimming at the biennial games.

Upon crossing the finish line, he declared that he will be retiring from all swimming events.

He had won the 400m freestyle event at the 2011 Indonesia Sea Games.

Meanwhile Heidi competed and won the title despite being sick for the past week.

Congratulations to the athletes!