Social News
Malaysia Is The Only Country That Will Supply Halal Food For 2020’s Tokyo Olympics
Dishes such as nasi biryani and fried rice will be served at the event.
Malaysia is the only country to have reached a halal cooperation deal with Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games
According to New Straits Times, a small Malaysian factory called MyChef is preparing ready-to-eat halal meals which will be shipped off to Japan for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Halal foods such as nasi biryani and fried rice will be served at the event, which will take place from 24 July to 9 August.
