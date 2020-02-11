Social News
Malaysia Plans To Make KL A Pedestrian-Friendly City Like Singapore And London By 2025
DBKL announced that at least five roads will be pedestrianised by the end of this year.
Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced that it will limit private vehicle access for 10 roads in the city by 2025 in an attempt to turn them into pedestrian-only streets
The aim is to reduce the number of cars entering and congesting the capital. Over the next five years, several major roads will be closed in stages for a trial run.
In a report published by the New Straits Times yesterday, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said, “That’s our vision for the future of the city. It has been done successfully in Singapore and other countries.”
