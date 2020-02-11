Connect with us

Malaysia Plans To Make KL A Pedestrian-Friendly City Like Singapore And London By 2025

DBKL announced that at least five roads will be pedestrianised by the end of this year.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Haji Lane in Singapore. Wanderers And Warriors

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced that it will limit private vehicle access for 10 roads in the city by 2025 in an attempt to turn them into pedestrian-only streets

The aim is to reduce the number of cars entering and congesting the capital. Over the next five years, several major roads will be closed in stages for a trial run.

In a report published by the New Straits Times yesterday, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said, “That’s our vision for the future of the city. It has been done successfully in Singapore and other countries.”

Image from The Malaysian Times The Malaysian Times

Malaysia Plans To Make KL A Pedestrian-Friendly City Like Singapore And London By 2025

