Malaysia Plans To Make KL A Pedestrian-Friendly City Like Singapore And London By 2025

The aim is to reduce the number of cars entering and congesting the capital. Over the next five years, several major roads will be closed in stages for a trial run.

In a report published by the New Straits Times yesterday, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said, “That’s our vision for the future of the city. It has been done successfully in Singapore and other countries.”

The Malaysian Times