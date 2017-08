What a start to a Monday!

Malaysia clinched gold AND silver in Wushu through the Qiangshu discipline at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Yeap Wai Kin scored 9.68 points taking the gold while Wong Wen Son scored 9.65 points claiming the silver.

Wai Kin’s gold is the second medal he has collected. The first was a silver from the men’s Jiangshu discipline.

Well done!