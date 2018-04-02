Malaysian Actress Lands A Role In ‘Gotham’ TV Series

We’ve got a Malaysian on the loose, and she’s doing it big in Gotham.

Kuala Lumpur-born Shiva Kalaiselvan is making Malaysians proud!

The 34 year old actress and producer, who is now based in New York, scored herself a role in an american crime drama television series, Gotham.

She made her appearance on the episode A Dark Knight: One Of My Three Soups that recently aired on March 29th.

The actress shared her excitement in playing the character Lelia , who also plays in the character from DC Comics under the Batman Franchise.

In an interview, she explains her role as Lelia:

“I’m the leader of the female contingent of the League of Shadows. Rules and loyalty are big for her. She is someone that holds true to the teachings of the League and stands by them no matter what”.

How awesome!

Shiva also shared on her Instagram:-

Even giving us a little peek of an alley full of Gotham posters…

And her character Lelia is also on this Gotham sign!

So proud of you Shiva Kalaiselvan! Keep making Malaysia proud!

Source: BHonline , JUICE , Instagram