Malaysian Actress’s Wedding Cake Decorated with 7,777 Crystals!

04 Dec 2017
Talk about a grand wedding!

It’s quite common to hear couples spending their wedding reception on dresses, decorations and goodies…But Malaysian actress Mawar Rashid and husband Raden Ahmad Faizal Yaakob, A.K.A Raf, took it to a whole another level with their wedding cake!

The themed Enchanted Garden wedding was held at the Pusat Konvensyen Sime Darby, Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The ‘Enchanted Rose’ cake created by Kek SukaSucre Bistro, Azrene was made with a layer of Swarovski stones!!! And hung like a big beautiful chandelier.

This layer of cake uses 7,777 amount of crystals and is up to 13 feet tall, making it the largest cake (historically) to be made in Malaysia, to date!

Both couple tied the knot on 9th November, 2017.

Congrats Mawar Rashid and Raf!

Source: mstar

