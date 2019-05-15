Malaysian Artists Reimagined Marvel And DC Heroes As Wayang Kulit Puppet

Via Facebook

Creative designer Tintoy Chuo, and his co-founded friend Take Huat are the founders of Fusion Wayang Kulit, who are best known for bringing life into the traditional art of wayang kulit by merging the craft with modern pop icons.

Fusion Wayang Kulit is best known for its wayang kulit depictions of pop culture icons such as Star War characters and Marvel and DC superheroes. They have also made puppets of other famous people like Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Ed Sheeran, and Irish comedians and TV personalities Ed Byrne and Dara O Briain.

They also made a puppet of Lucio from the game Overwatch, and presented it to the character’s voice actor Johnny Cruz when he was in KL recently.

Since getting featured on Wall Street Journal in 2014, Fusion Wayang Kulit has performed for international audiences in Germany and Austria as well as at a talent show in Guangdong, China last year, where they re-enacted a fight scene between Batman and The Joker.

