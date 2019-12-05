#FlyShareIt
Malaysian Couple Makes Affordable Wheelchairs For Doggos Who Struggle To Walk
By SAYS Tamara Jayne
Dogs with disabilities or who are too weak to stand on their own in Malaysia are often euthanised to “put them out of their misery”
Instead of leaving them to this fate, Wong Che Wey and his wife Cheng Yee Leng decided to start a company that makes wheelchairs for our furry pets!…
