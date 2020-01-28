#FlyShareIt
Malaysian Dad Rushed Back To School To Retrieve Son’s ‘Tupperware’ To Avoid Wife’s Wrath
By Yap Wan Xiang
We all know how our mothers love their Tupperwares.
So much so they could possibly ‘disown’ us if we ever lose the colourful plastic containers.
Fully aware of that, a Malaysian father recently shared how he was able to save his son from his wife’s wrath when his son told him that he left his water bottle at school
