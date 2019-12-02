Connect with us

Entertainment

Malaysian Student Receives The Oldest International Scholarship Programme In The World

By Says – Liew Ashley

Published

8 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Nurul Ezzaty Hasbullah, a student at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), has been awarded the reputable Rhodes Scholarship

According to New Straits Times, the 23-year-old Malaysian girl was awarded the scholarship to study at the University of Oxford.

Advertisement

Nurul Ezzaty will be pursuing a Master’s in social data science followed by a Master’s in public policy starting next year, New Straits Times reported on Friday, 29 November.

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment8 hours ago

Malaysian Student Receives The Oldest International Scholarship Programme In The World

By Says - Liew Ashley
Music9 hours ago

Shawn Mendes Cancels Concert Due To Laryngitis

Shawn is resting and recovering!
Entertainment11 hours ago

A Woman In Melaka Is Looking For The Owner Of This RM10 Banknote

By Says - Sadho Ram
Music12 hours ago

Watch: Liam Payne Was Reportedly ‘Jumped’ By Three Bar Bouncers!

Watch the video inside!
Entertainment2 days ago

Hot Pot Meat May Have Caused A Man To Be Infected With Tapeworms

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Advertisement
Advertisement