Entertainment
Malaysian Student Receives The Oldest International Scholarship Programme In The World
By Says – Liew Ashley
Nurul Ezzaty Hasbullah, a student at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), has been awarded the reputable Rhodes Scholarship
According to New Straits Times, the 23-year-old Malaysian girl was awarded the scholarship to study at the University of Oxford.
Nurul Ezzaty will be pursuing a Master’s in social data science followed by a Master’s in public policy starting next year, New Straits Times reported on Friday, 29 November.
