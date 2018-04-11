Malaysian ‘Teddy Bear Doctor’ Receives Commonwealth Point of Light Award From The Queen!

Malaysian ‘Teddy Bear Doctor’, Dr Madhusudhan Shanmugam, was awarded with the 48th Commonwealth Point of Light by Queen Elizabeth ll!

Pic by NSTP/ courtesy of pointsoflight.gov.uk

In a statement released on Tuesday, the British High Commission said that, the outstanding honor was for his voluntary service, in providing free medical services for the disadvantaged people.

“In the lead-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on 19-20 April, Her Majesty The Queen – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond”.

“By sharing these stories of service, the Heads of Government meeting will celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the social challenges of our time,” the statement said.

‘Teddy Mobile Clinic’ established by Dr Madhusudhan in 2015, helped to provide free medical check-ups, food and clothes to the disadvantaged people, who cannot afford or access basis medical care.

Dr Madhusudhan, is affectionately known as the ‘Teddy Bear Doctor’ by his young patients as they often receive a teddy bear from him during their visits.

The patients are first registered at his mobile clinic which based in a van, they’ll get to check their blood pressure, sugar level check and a doctor’s consultation, all free of charge!

At first, Dr. Madhusudhan paid the costs of the medicine and other necessities, but since word has spread on ‘Teddy Mobile Clinic’, donors began providing supplies, which includes medicine, food, clothes and other essential items.

He has since expanded the programme with a strong team of 100 people, including six doctors.

“I feel extremely honoured and proud to be chosen as the Commonwealth Point of Light from Malaysia,” said Dr Madhusudhan.

Congratulations Dr.Madhusudhan!

Source: NST