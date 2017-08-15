Malaysian Wins Millions in Dota 2 Competition

History was made when Malaysian Tue Soon Chuan and his team, LDG. Forever Young placed third in The International DOTA 2 tournament earning themselves US$2.6 million!

The International is an annual event showcasing the best DOTA 2 teams around the world, not to mention its huge prize money.

The total amount for this year’s competition is more than US$24 million.

Malaysia has been doing well in the DOTA 2 scene for quite some time now.

During the Female SEA League (FSL) earlier this year, Malaysia’s all-girl DOTA 2 team, Grills Gaming won first place in the tournament.

In 2016, team Fnatic won a total of US$1.6 million when they placed fourth.

Whereas in 2013, Orange Esport placed third winning RM1.15 million.

DOTA 2 is a multiplayer online video game which consist of two teams of five players competing to destroy a large structure defended by the opposing team.