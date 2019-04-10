Entertainment
Malaysians Alerted To Consume Lesser Shellfish
Say no to ‘Kerang’
If you haven’t seen this surrounded on news sites claiming that Malaysian scientists are warning seafood enthusiasts , like many of us out there, especially those living on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia to eat less shellfish after discovering heavy metal pollution along the channel of Malacca.
A local newspaper reported that a team of 25 scientists and researchers gathered samples from more than 45 stations along two shipping routes – the channels of Malacca and the South China Sea – during a scientific expedition last month.
Thediscoveries revealed that the seas of Johor, Port Klang, and Penang are at higher risk of heavy metal pollution. The team researches and scientist found high absorptions of heavy metals during the voyage along the Straits last month. The metals include arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury.
Ong Meng Chuan, associate professor of marine biology at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) highlighted that many people are not aware of the long-term health consequences of eating contaminated food from the sea
“Heavy metal bioaccumulation takes a long time to be detected. The build-up from eating arsenic- or mercury-contaminated food can lead to various disorders,” he says.
Demonstrating unsettling problems over heavy metal pollution in the west coast’s waters, Ong claims that the government and relevant authorities should tackle the problem first hand and might I add seriously by making certain of strict enforcement of the law.
“Perhaps a heavier penalty or tougher sentence is needed… because we don’t want another Sungai Kim Kim incident, which affected the health of over 2,000 people,” he added.
