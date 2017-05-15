Malaysians Safe from the Ransomware Attack… For Now.

Malaysians are being warned to take precautionary steps following the world’s biggest-ever global cyber-attack that has more than 200,000 victims from over 150 countries since Friday.

The WannaCry ransomware, which demands payment after launching the cyber-attack; struck banks, hospitals and government agencies, exploiting known vulnerabilities in old Microsoft computer operating systems.

According to the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), there have been no reports of such activities occurring in Malaysia and they are currently working with other enforcement agencies to monitor the situation.

What is ransomware?

Ransomware is a type of cyber-attack that allows the hacker to take control of a computer system and block access to it until a ransom is paid – hence the name.

In order for the cyber criminals to gain access to the system, they will need to download a type of malicious software onto a device within the network. How? By getting the victim to click on a link or download it by mistake.

What is Wanna Decryptor?

Wanna Decryptor, or WannaCry is a specific ransomware program that locks all the data on a computer system, leaving the user with only two files – instructions on the next step and the Wanna Decryptor program.

The software tells user that their filers have been encrypted and gives the user a few days to pay or forever lose their files.

The payment is only accepted in Bitcoin and the victims are given instructions on how to buy it and provided with an address to send it to.

MCMC has advised all Malaysians to immediately update their software to the latest patch and ensure that all hosts have enabled endpoint anti-malware solutions. They also warn the public to NOT click on any suspicious links and immediately report any incidents to the authorities.