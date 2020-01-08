#FlyShareIt
Malaysians Successfully Raised RM350K For Family Involved In A Tragic NYE Accident
By SAYS May Vin Ang
On Sunday, 5 January, Facebook user Ivan Chong made a desperate plea for his friend and his family who was involved in a tragic car accident
“On New Year’s Eve, tragedy struck a dear childhood friend of mine, Edward Lee, his wife, Vivienne Ngiu, and their four-year-old son,” Chong began his long post.
“They were on the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway, en route to their first family vacation of the year, when a stray dog suddenly dashed out onto the expressway.”…
