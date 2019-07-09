Connect with us

‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’ Full Trailer Has Dropped And It’s Another Fight Against Love

The queen has a hard shell to crack for love

58 mins ago

Image result for maleficent mistress of evil (2019)

Via Coming soon

Disney’s official trailer for ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ has been released, ahead of its premiere in theaters with The Lion King this month.

In the new trailer Princess Aurora, starring Elle Fanning, is hearing wedding bells after being proposed by a prince. However Maleficent, starred by Angelina Jolie, was quick to object her marriage, for reasons of her own.

Image result for maleficent mistress of evil (2019)

Via Screen Rant

In preparation to the wedding, Maleficent confronts Aurora’s soon to be mother-in-law, Queen Ingrith played by Michelle Pfeiffer, and the conflict between the two ends in a huge war.

But the surprise comes at the very end of the trailer, as Maleficent discovers she isn’t the only one of her kind.

‘Mistress of Evil’ will mark the first time that any of Maleficent’s relatives are shown on the big screen.

Watch the Maleficent trailer below.

‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ hits theaters on Oct. 18, 2019

