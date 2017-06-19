 Man Arrested For Finsbury Park “Attack” | Fly FM
Man Arrested for Finsbury Park “Attack”

19 Jun 2017
A van had ploughed into a crowd on Seven Sisters Road near Finsbury Park Mosque, killing one person and injuring eight people.

Officers have arrested a 48 year old man after being detained by members of public at the scene. The man was described to be clean-shaven with curly hair.

Prime Minister Theresa May said police were treating the van incident “as a potential terrorist attack”.

The attack came shortly after worshippers had attended ‘Tarawih’ prayers.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this tragedy.

 

 

