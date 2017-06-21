Man Dangles Child Out of a 15-Floor Window for 1,000 Facebook Likes

Just to get 1,000 likes on Facebook, a man has risked the life of a child by dangling the child from the 15th floor. The unnamed man posted photo of himself holding the child out of the window from a high-rise building with the caption: “1,000 likes or I drop him”, BBC reported.

Facebook

The man, who is a relative of the child, denied he put his life at risk, saying the image had been altered by social media users, Algeria’s privately owned Ennahar TV reported.

However, according to police, the man was then arrested on Sunday and charged with endangering the baby’s safety. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

This incident just resembles the time the late Michael Jackson dangled his son Prince, over a hotel balcony!

Quora

Thank goodness, the child is safe and sound.