 Man Dangles Child Out Of A 15-Floor Window For 1,000 Facebook Likes | Fly FM
Listen Online

Home > #FlyShareIt > Man Dangles Child Out of a 15-Floor Window for 1,000 Facebook Likes

Man Dangles Child Out of a 15-Floor Window for 1,000 Facebook Likes

/
21 Jun 2017
/
/
0 Comment
, , ,

Just to get 1,000 likes on Facebook, a man has risked the life of a child by dangling the child from the 15th floor. The unnamed man posted photo of himself holding the child out of the window from a high-rise building with the caption: “1,000 likes or I drop him”, BBC reported.

Facebook

The man, who is a relative of the child, denied he put his life at risk, saying the image had been altered by social media users, Algeria’s privately owned Ennahar TV reported.

However, according to police, the man was then arrested on Sunday and charged with endangering the baby’s safety. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

This incident just resembles the time the late Michael Jackson dangled his son Prince, over a hotel balcony!

Image result for michael jackson dangles baby'

Quora

Thank goodness, the child is safe and sound.

About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Twitter

Instagram