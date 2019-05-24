Connect with us
alt_img>

Entertainment

Man Gets Slapped 52 Times By girlfriend, Because He Didn’t Buy Her A New Phone

Taking abuse is never the answer

Published

16 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Via nextshark

In China, May 20th is a day for Chinese couples to celebrate Chinese Valentine’s Day. It’s a time where couples make cute gestures to show their affection to their partner, but for one couple their affection for one another may not be what anyone would want to go through.

In Sichuan province, a couple shocked on-lookers and passers-by when a woman was seen slapping her supposed boyfriend 52 times, while the man stood there and did – nothing!

Advertisement

Why she slapped her boyfriend you ask? Because her lover failed to buy her a brand new phone. The number of slaps were confirmed by police after investigation.

However, police later found that the woman had been providing for the man’s expenses all this while.

Via Youtube

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment16 hours ago

Man Gets Slapped 52 Times By girlfriend, Because He Didn’t Buy Her A New Phone

Taking abuse is never the answer
Entertainment17 hours ago

New Show “Chernobyl” Rated Higher Than Game Of Thrones

This is one show you need to binge on
Music17 hours ago

Ed Sheeran’s New Album Features So Many Collaborations: Full List Inside!

Can never get enough of Ed Sheeran!
Entertainment19 hours ago

5 Cops Arrested for Robbing RM200, 000 at Money Changer

When the law abiders become the law breakers
Music19 hours ago

You Wont Believe How Much BTS Is Worth!

Dollar Dollar bills y'all
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement