Man Plays Guitar During Brain Surgery

Most musicians plays their guitar in a band or even in their own space…but not this guy.

He played the guitar while getting his brain surgery done.

Yup its true.

Abhishek Prasad underwent a four hour surgery in India, all so he can correct cramping in his fingers as he suffered from a condition called musical dystonia.

According to a Head Neurosurgeon from Bhagwayn Mahaveer Jain Hospital, Dr. Sharan Srinivasan, musical dystonia is a task-specific movement disorder. In his case, it was causing cramps on three of his fingers due to the misfiring circuits in his brain.

The main reason why the surgery had to be conducted while he played the guitar was so Srinivasan could get a real-time feedback.

“It was a magical feeling, completely magical,” Prasad said. “I wasn’t able to play for the past 20 months, and in a few seconds, my fingers were completely released, and I was able to play normally.”

How amazing!