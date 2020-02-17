Social News
Man Suspended After Son Bragged Him Using Political Connections To Defy COVID-19 Travel Ban
Oops!
In the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in China, where more than 1,660 people have died so far, a son of a government official bragged how his father helped him break travel restrictions in Hubei province, which has gone into lockdown since late January
As of today, there are more than 69,250 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease around the world. Out of which, over 68,500 are in mainland China. A total of 9,535 people have also made full recovery.
According to reports in the Chinese media, the son took to Weibo Friday night, 14 February, writing how he never benefited despite his father being a government official, until the COVID-19 outbreak.
